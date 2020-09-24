New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday that the state will move forward with its own review process of coronavirus vaccines even if the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more for distribution and public use.

Why it matters: The motion could sow further public doubt that the federal government could release a vaccine based on political motives rather than safety and efficacy.

“Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion,” Cuomo said at a news briefing.

The big picture: New York officials do not generally play a part in approving drugs or vaccines, the New York Times notes.

The state of play: Health officials spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill reassuring lawmakers that the vaccine approval process will be based on safety and efficacy, not politics.