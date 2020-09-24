1 hour ago - Health

Cuomo: New York will conduct its own review of coronavirus vaccine

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday that the state will move forward with its own review process of coronavirus vaccines even if the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more for distribution and public use.

Why it matters: The motion could sow further public doubt that the federal government could release a vaccine based on political motives rather than safety and efficacy.

  • “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion,” Cuomo said at a news briefing.

The big picture: New York officials do not generally play a part in approving drugs or vaccines, the New York Times notes.

The state of play: Health officials spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill reassuring lawmakers that the vaccine approval process will be based on safety and efficacy, not politics.

  • The FDA also released guidance this week, noting it would be more rigorous in its vaccine emergency authorization process than it was for hydroxychloroquine or convalescent plasma.
  • Reports indicated that the White House "may or may not" approve this FDA guidance, which Cuomo cited as another concern.

Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
11 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus cases rise in 22 states

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Note: Texas added a backlog of cases on Sept. 22, removing that from the 7-day average Texas' cases increased 28.3%; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

The coronavirus is surging once again across the U.S., with cases rising in 22 states over the past week.

The big picture: There isn't one big event or sudden occurrence that explains this increase. We simply have never done a very good job containing the virus, despite losing 200,000 lives in just the past six months, and this is what that persistent failure looks like.

Axios
Updated 13 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 976,000 worldwide on Thursday morning.

By the numbers: Globally, more than 31.8 million million people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Rebecca Falconer
13 hours ago - World

Israeli PM announces strict lockdown plan after record coronavirus cases spike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during an August news conference in Jerusalem. Photo: Debbie Hill/AFP via Getty Images

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced plans for a "full lockdown" after Israel reported a new daily coronavirus cases record of 6,923 infections Wednesday.

Why it matters: Israel last Friday became the first developed country to re-enter lockdown. While schools, retailers and other businesses closed for the three-week measure, there are exemptions including for people to pray, go to work, exercise and protest. The new two-week restrictions that still needs Cabinet's full approval aims to address this, AP notes. "The goal is to reduce the rate of infection, and the goal is literally to save many lives in Israel," Netanyahu said.

