New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said Thursday that the state will move forward with its own review process of coronavirus vaccines even if the Food and Drug Administration approves one or more for distribution and public use.
Why it matters: The motion could sow further public doubt that the federal government could release a vaccine based on political motives rather than safety and efficacy.
- “Frankly, I’m not going to trust the federal government’s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers, based on the federal government’s opinion,” Cuomo said at a news briefing.
The big picture: New York officials do not generally play a part in approving drugs or vaccines, the New York Times notes.
The state of play: Health officials spent Wednesday on Capitol Hill reassuring lawmakers that the vaccine approval process will be based on safety and efficacy, not politics.
- The FDA also released guidance this week, noting it would be more rigorous in its vaccine emergency authorization process than it was for hydroxychloroquine or convalescent plasma.
- Reports indicated that the White House "may or may not" approve this FDA guidance, which Cuomo cited as another concern.