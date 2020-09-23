1 hour ago - Health

The FDA plans to toughen coronavirus vaccine standards

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals

President Trump and FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn. Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration plans to toughen the requirements for a coronavirus vaccine emergency authorization, which would make it more difficult for one to be ready by the election, the Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Why it matters: Public skepticism of an eventual vaccine keeps increasing as President Trump keeps making promises that are at odds with members of his own administration.

  • This skepticism is bad. A rushed, unproven vaccine would be even worse.

Driving the news: The new FDA guidance would be much more rigorous than what was used to provide emergency authorization to hydroxychloroquine or convalescent plasma. Both authorizations were controversial.

  • The agency is expected to ask vaccine manufacturers to monitor late-stage clinical trial participants for a median of at least two months, beginning after the participants receive their second shot.
  • It will also be looking for at least five severe coronavirus cases in each trial's placebo group, along with cases in older people, to further indicate that the vaccine works.

Between the lines: The new standards, combined with other elements of the authorization process, would make it very unlikely than any vaccine will be ready for administration before Nov. 3.

The other side: Some critics say that an emergency authorization — versus a full approval — shouldn't be used at all for a vaccine.

  • "Things are so revved up right now that there is quite a possibility that the American public won't accept a vaccine because of all the things that are going on," Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, told the Post.

What they're saying: "The FDA has previously noted that the agency intends to issue additional guidance shortly to provide sponsors of requests for Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19 vaccines with recommendations regarding the data and information needed to support the issuance of an EUA," the agency said in a statement.

Go deeper

Margaret Talev
Sep 22, 2020 - Health

Axios-Ipsos poll: Vaccine resistance grows

Data: Axios/Ipsos surveys. 1,100 U.S adults surveyed Aug. 28-31, 2020, and 1,008 U.S. adults surveyed Sept. 18-21,2020; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of Americans eager to try a first-generation coronavirus vaccine dropped significantly in the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index, as President Trump hyped suggestions that one could be ready before the election.

Why it matters: As the U.S. reaches a milestone of 200,000 deaths, this underscores the risks of politicizing the virus and its treatments.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The weekly number of new global coronavirus cases reported last week reached its highest level yet, the World Health Organization said.

The big picture: From September 14-20, there were nearly 2 million new cases, a 6% increase compared to the previous week, the WHO said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 31,605,656 — Total deaths: 970,934 Total recoveries: 21,747,491Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,897,432 — Total deaths: 200,814 — Total recoveries: 2,646,959 — Total tests: 96,612,436Map.
  3. Health: The U.S. reaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths — The CDC's crumbling reputation — America turns against coronavirus vaccine.
  4. Politics: Elected officials are failing us on much-needed stimulus.
  5. Business: Two-thirds of business leaders think pandemic will lead to permanent changes — Fed chair warns economy will feel the weight of expired stimulus.
  6. Sports: NFL fines maskless coaches.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!