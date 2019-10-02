A federal judge issued an opinion Tuesday that a new California law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on primary ballots likely violates the U.S. Constitution, as he temporarily blocked it. But Californian officials told AP they would appeal the ruling.

The big picture: The move is a win for President Trump, who filed a lawsuit against California in August to block implementation of the law. U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. of the Eastern District of California indicated in a preliminary injunction he issued last month on the law that he would likely rule in favor of Trump, per Bloomberg.