Judge temporarily blocks California law requiring presidential tax returns

A federal judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction blocking a new California law requiring presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the primary ballot, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The big picture: It's an early, but symbolic victory for Trump, who is highly unlikely to win California in 2020 but sued the state last month to block implementation of the law. The injunction is likely to be appealed and the judge could make a final ruling as soon as next week. Earlier on Thursday, Trump sued the Manhattan district attorney over its efforts to obtain his tax returns as part of its investigation into hush money payments made during the 2016 election.