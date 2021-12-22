Sign up for our daily briefing

California to require health care workers get booster shots

Rebecca Falconer

California Gov. Gavin Newsom during a November press conference. Photo: Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

California will require health care workers to get COVID-19 booster shots, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: He's taking the step to "protect Californians during a potential winter surge," per a statement from Newsom's office. "With Omicron on the rise, we're taking immediate actions to protect Californians and ensure our hospitals are prepared," Newsom tweeted.

The big picture: The most populous state already has a coronavirus vaccine mandate for health care workers and other personnel.

What's next: Newsom's office said details of the booster shot mandate would be announced Wednesday.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.

Paige Hopkins
Dec 20, 2021 - Health

D.C. reinstates indoor mask mandate as COVID cases surge

Data: CDC; Chart: Axios Visuals

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser declared a state of emergency on Monday and announced a number of new policies aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19, including the reinstatement of the city's indoor mask mandate and a booster requirement for D.C. government employees.

Driving the news: The recent case surge comes amid the rise of the Omicron variant and as COVID tests are harder to find—all while many D.C.-area residents prepare to gather with family and friends for the holiday season.

Axios
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: What to do about Omicron over the holidays — COVID isn't finished with us — Omicron accounted for 73% of recent COVID-19 cases, CDC says — Biden tests negative after contact with staff member infected with virus
  2. Vaccines: Biden: It's "your patriotic duty" to get vaccinated — WHO and EU clear Novavax, adding another option to vaccine arsenal — NYC will give $100 to people who get COVID booster
  3. States: First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas — America tunes out Omicron news despite ominous threat — America once again faces COVID test shortagesNHL pauses season through Christmas due to COVID surge
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — New supply chain crisis: medical supplies — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Noah Garfinkel
12 hours ago - Health

First confirmed U.S. Omicron death recorded in Texas

People wait and sign waivers ahead of a Covid-19 vaccine clinic in Houston, Texas. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images.

The first confirmed death in the U.S. from the Omicron variant was reported in Texas' Harris County on Monday.

Why it matters: The man who died was in his 50s, unvaccinated and had previously been infected with COVID-19, per a press release.

