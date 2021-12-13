Sign up for our daily briefing

California to reinstate mask mandate for indoor public spaces

A "Masks Required" sign inside the Ferry Building in San Francisco, California. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said Monday that the state will reinstate a mask mandate in all indoor public spaces starting on Wednesday, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The move comes amid rising concern about the Omicron variant, which has led to an uptick in cases in recent weeks. The rate of infections in California has increased 47% since Thanksgiving, per Reuters.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: Omicron derails company holiday parties — Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — Fauci: Booster shots won't contribute to global vaccine disparities.
  3. States: N.Y. to impose indoor mask mandate for businesses without vaccine requirement — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — South Africa's president tests positive for COVID — Report: Pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Yacob Reyes
Updated Dec 12, 2021 - World

U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases

People wear masks on a street in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The U.K. government on Sunday raised its official coronavirus alert level, citing an increase in cases largely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: The country first detected the new strain late last month in two travelers returning from Southern Africa. In response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson reintroduced COVID-related restrictions to curb infections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Monica Eng
11 hours ago - Axios Chicago

COVID-19 rules could tighten as cases rise

TBOX pub crawl attendees stand outside full bars waiting to get in. We did not see a single patron wearing a mask indoors. Photo: Monica Eng/Axios

When the COVID-19 infection rate surged in August, Illinois officials reinstated an indoor mask mandate to fight it. Today the rate is nearly double, but no new safety measures have been added to the mask mandate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow