Cable news networks chart divergent paths in post-Trump era

Fox News, CNN and MSNBC all announced major hires and staffing shakeups Monday, as the three networks continue to wrestle with their post-Trump and post-cable futures.

Why it matters: While CNN appears to be pushing aggressively into lifestyle and hard news programming for its new streaming service CNN+, MSNBC and Fox News are doubling down on partisan voices.

Driving the news: Fox News on Monday named Jesse Watters the new host of its 7 p.m. hour, per an announcement from CEO Suzanne Scott.

The new show, called "Jesse Watters Primetime," will launch on Jan. 24. Watters will remain a co-host of Fox News's daily 5 p.m. show, "The Five."

Watters was recently criticized for incendiary comments he made towards President Biden's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci in December.

Be smart: In adding Watters to its lineup, Fox News is leaning into its pro-Trump viewership. Watters replaces Martha MacCallum, who was moved to the network's dayside lineup in January, shortly after Biden was elected.

Yes, but: Fox isn't alone in pushing more aggressively into partisan voices.

MSNBC said Monday that it has hired Symone Sanders, a former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, to host a new weekend show on its cable network, and a streaming program for its streaming product on NBC's Peacock service.

In 2020, MSNBC replaced Chris Matthews in its 7 p.m. slow with a more progressive host, Joy Reid. It added new weekend shows hosted by Washington Post opinion columnist Jonathan Capehart and political analyst Tiffany Cross in 2020.

These moves, in addition to many others, underscore NBC News' wider push to have a more diverse set of voices represented in its newsroom and on air.

The big picture: These changes are happening amid a greater shift towards streaming that's been expedited by the pandemic.