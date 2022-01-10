MSNBC announced Monday it hired Symone Sanders, former senior adviser and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris, to host new programs on its cable and streaming services.

Why it matters: The media company said in a press release that the programs "will explore issues at the intersection of politics, culture and race and break down how decisions made in Washington impact electorates, industries, and communities across the country."

Sanders, who was seen as one of the central staffers for Harris as a candidate and in her vice presidency, left the Biden administration at the end of last year.

She will host a weekend show on MSNBC, as well as Peacock’s "The Choice from MSNBC."

