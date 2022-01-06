Vice President Kamala Harris will select Jamal Simmons, a top Democratic Party operative and communications aide, to serve as her new communications director after Ashley Etienne's departure last year, a WH official confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Simmons is a respected Dem player and allies say that his relationships with the West Wing, journalists, and leaders throughout the party will help him shape Harris' longterm goals and legacy. The news was first reported by The Hill.

The backdrop: Harris has faced intense scrutiny throughout her time as VP, which has picked up as her office has gone through several recent staff changes.

In addition to Etienne, Harris' press secretary Symone Sanders also left within the first year.

This week, Peter Velz — Harris’ director of press operations, announced he was leaving to join the State Department.

Another senior Harris aide, Vincent Evans, is leaving to become executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus, Bloomberg reported.

Go deeper: Harris' team is also searching for a Hispanic outreach director, Axios' Hans Nichols scooped, in an effort to shore up her political standing among various Democratic Party factions.