Trump’s relationship with Fox grows icy amid election

President Trump's rocky relationship with Fox News was on full display Election Day, starting with his morning call into the cable news network during which he complained that things are "much different now" than in 2016.

Driving the news: Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden around 11:30 pm EST Tuesday, ahead of almost all other major news networks. Around 3 am on Wednesday, the AP put Arizona in Biden's column.

Why it matters: Trump's relationship with Fox has grown more contentious since his impeachment process, but the channel's reliably non-partisan election decision desk will undoubtedly cause an even greater rift between Fox and the president.

The state of play: Fox's decision to call Arizona early for Biden drew ire from Trump and his campaign. In response to a request for comment Fox News pointed Axios to decision-desk director Arnon Mishkin's appearance on the network.

After the call, the network's anchor Bret Baier

"I'm sorry," Mishkin said, "the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate that seven-point lead that the former vice president has."

Mishkin said, “the president is not going to be able to take over and win enough votes to eliminate that seven-point lead that the former vice president has.” Jason Miller, senior campaign adviser, wrote on Twitter that over 1 million votes were outstanding in the state, and he falsely accused Fox of “trying to invalidate their votes.”

Earlier Tuesday, Trump told hosts on "Fox & Friends" that the network puts former President Obama on "more than anybody else," and alleged that "Fox has changed a lot."

“What’s the biggest difference between this and four years ago,” Trump asked rhetorically. “I say Fox. It’s much different now.”

The big picture: Fox's internal differences between its news division and opinionated prime-time programs has contributed to the network's on-again, off-again affection from the president.

While Trump continues to engage its news division — calling in and granting more interviews to the network than any other news channel — he continues to express disappointment when Fox doesn't outwardly favor him.

Be smart: For Fox, Trump has been generally good for business. The network continues to see record ratings, especially in prime-time.

Lachlan Murdoch CEO of Fox Corp., said in a Tuesday earnings call that Fox News finished September as the first cable network to lead all broadcast networks in weekday ratings with total viewers for the full quarter.

"In fact, FOX News has been the most watched network in all of television, from Memorial Day through Election Day," Murdoch added.

What's next: There's a question of whether Fox could see such strong ratings under a Biden administration. There's also a question of whether Trump's boosting conservative networks like OANN and Sinclair will impact Fox's ability to attract a pro-Trump conservative in the future.