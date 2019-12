Why it matters: The Southbend mayor has faced scrutiny from other 2020 candidates and liberal activists in recent weeks over his work for McKinsey & Company.

A ProPublica report this month, headlined "How McKinsey helped the Trump administration detain and deport immigrants," raised further concerns about the company. Buttigieg says he "never worked on a project" inconsistent with his values.

The big picture: He released his client list Tuesday evening from his time working at McKinsey & Company, from 2007 to 2010, as part of a larger push for transparency.

