Pete Buttigieg releases list of McKinsey clients

Mayor Pete Buttigieg released his client list from his time working at consulting firm McKinsey & Company from 2007 to 2010 on Tuesday evening.

Where it stands: According to The Atlantic, Buttigieg's clients included Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the Canadian supermarket chain Loblaws, Best Buy, the Natural Resources Defense Council, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Department of Energy, the Energy Foundation, the U.S. Postal Service and U.S. Department of Defense.