Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought nearly $1 billion in shares in Activision Blizzard just before Microsoft agreed to buy the video game maker according to documents filed to the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday.

By the numbers: As of Dec. 31, Berkshire owned 14.7 million shares worth about $975 million of the "Call of Duty" maker, according to the filing.

For the record: Microsoft announced on Jan. 18 that it planned to purchase Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in cash, making it the tech giant's largest ever acquisition.

The intrigue: It's unclear whether the 91-year-old businessman or one of his investment deputies moved to invest in Activision Blizzard.

It's also not clear whether Berkshire Hathaway still owns the shares, given the date of the filings.

Representatives for Berkshire Hathaway could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.