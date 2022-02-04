Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Microsoft's Phil Spencer: Activision deal "well beyond anything I’ve ever done"

Stephen Totilo

Image: Microsoft

Microsoft gaming CEO Phil Spencer describes his company’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard as personally “daunting,” but downplays the influence it would give his team over the gaming industry.

Why it matters: The proposed $69 billion purchase would be the largest consolidation of gaming companies in history.

  • It would add the makers of Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush to a company that makes Halo, Flight Simulator, The Elder Scrolls, Doom and the Xbox itself.
  • If approved by stockholders and government regulators, it’ll be managed by Spencer, an executive with a good-guy rep who is facing tougher scrutiny given the implications of the acquisition.

Spencer tells Axios that he feels responsible to ensure that the thousands of employees who come on board will feel there is "a long-term place for them where they can do their best work in a supported way.”

  • Xbox has been a serial acquirer in recent years, but, given Activision's estimated 10,000 employees, has not tried a deal of this scale.
  • “That's something well beyond anything I've ever done. I don't know that I'm equipped to do it, and the responsibility for that definitely hits home.”

Though the purchase could make Microsoft the largest employer of game developers in the United States, Spencer pushes back at the idea that his gaming team could set new industry standards about pay-scale, unionization and more.

  • “I do not feel like we're in a position, assuming this deal gets closed, to start to uniquely, on our own, shape policies around video games.”
  • Spencer, like Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, says Microsoft would become only the third biggest company in terms of gaming revenue, behind Sony and Tencent.
  • “I want to stand for things that make teams better and people feel safe. I think we've been public about those things, but I would push back that we're in some kind of hyper power position that is unfettered. I don't believe that.”

The intrigue: Activision brings distinct controversies. It’s huge and it’s also under investigations over alleged sexual harassment and workplace misconduct.

  • When asked if the deal potentially lets controversial Activision CEO Bobby Kotick off without proper accountability, he side-steps, “One hundred percent of our focus is on the teams,” he said, alluding to ongoing internal reforms. “We know there's work. We have our own work."
  • And how he feels about a deal that only seemed possible because allegations of misconduct sunk Activision's stock price? “There was no thermometer that said, ‘Oh, OK, now we can afford it, as a company.' That was never part of any conversation.”

Spencer maintains Microsoft's bid was greatly influenced by the completion of the company’s $7.5-billion-dollar ZeniMax/Bethesda gaming deal in early 2021. “The board of Microsoft, on the day that we got approval for ZeniMax, asked, 'What was next?'”

  • “And the constant conversation had always been about mobile and casual”
  • Activision Blizzard’s most popular division, King, is a mobile giant with 240 million monthly users.

The bottom line: Spencer is focused on raising player counts for Microsoft’s games these days, and says he will consider the Activision Blizzard deal a success if it succeeds there.

  • “The longest goal for us is: ‘Do creators on our platform feel like they have the best opportunity to reach the maximum number of players with the maximum creative diversity that they need?'” he said.

Go deeper: What makes Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer tick

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
49 mins ago - Health

N95, KN95 masks offer best protection against COVID-19, CDC says

A man wearing a face mask walks on a street in Manhattan of New York on Jan. 19, 2022. Photo: Wang Ying/Xinhua via Getty Images

High-quality N95 and K95 face masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study released Friday.

Driving the news: N95 and KN95 masks worn in indoor public settings reduced the chance COVID-19 infection by 83%, while surgical masks cut the risk of infection by 66%, according to the report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew FreedmanRebecca Falconer
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

"Treacherous" winter storm hits Northeast after blasting South and Midwest

A man works to clear a downed tree in Memphis, Tenn. Photo: Brad Vest/Getty Images

A sprawling winter storm that has forced schools to close, knocked out power and massively disrupted road and air travel is expected to blast the Northeast U.S. with heavy snowfall and "treacherous" ice accumulations on Friday before exiting over the Atlantic Ocean this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Driving the news: Multiple governors declared states of emergency as heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pummeled much of the Central, Eastern and Southern U.S. On the warm side of the storm, thunderstorms spawned tornadoes in Alabama that killed one person Thursday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

RNC censures Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over Jan. 6 committee

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Republican National Committee members on Friday voted to censure Reps. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) for serving on the Jan. 6 select committee.

Why it matters: A reported draft of the resolution says the RNC will "cease any and all support" of the two anti-Trump lawmakers.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow