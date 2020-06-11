43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Rand Paul introduces Justice for Breonna Taylor Act to ban "no-knock" warrants

Sen. Rand Paul talks with reporters on May 13. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced a bill on Thursday that would prohibit federal law enforcement and local police that receive federal funding from entering homes without warning through a "no-knock" warrant, which was reportedly obtained by the officers that shot Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in her home on March 13.

Why it matters: In the wake of nationwide protests against the killing of George Floyd, there's now a bipartisan consensus that police reform is necessary.

  • Senate Republicans led by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are planning a package that would require states to provide data on the use of no-knock warrants, but Paul's proposal goes even further.
  • House Democrats, meanwhile, have proposed their own bill that would reform police training, make lynching a federal crime, and ban chokeholds and the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases.

The backdrop: Police who entered Taylor's home were reportedly investigating two men they believed to be selling drugs out of a house far from her house, according to the Louisville Courier Journal. They used a battering ram to break down her door and shot Taylor at least eight times after her boyfriend fired his gun at an officer in self-defense.

What he's saying: “After talking with Breonna Taylor’s family, I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants. This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States,” Paul said.

22 hours ago

Breonna Taylor police report lists injuries as "none," as detective reassigned

A demonstrator holds a sign with the image of Breonna Taylor during a protest in Denver, Colorado on June 3. Photo: Jason Connolly/AFP via Getty Images

Louisville police released on Wednesday the incident report on Breonna Taylor, as the detective who applied for the no-knock search warrant that preceded her being fatally shot by police was placed on administrative leave, the Courier Journal first reported.

Details: It has taken almost three months for the Louisville Metro police to release the incident report, which contains scant information. It lists Taylor's injuries as "none," despite the 26-year-old African American emergency medical technician sustaining at least eight bullet wounds, per The Courier-Journal

Jonathan Swan
Jun 9, 2020

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

Axios
Jun 8, 2020

Schumer: Senate Democrats will "fight like hell" to pass police reform bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Senate Democrats are set to "fight like hell" in order to pass a sweeping new police reform bill, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring it up by the end of the month.

Why it matters: The bill represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades, as Axios' Alayna Treene reported.

