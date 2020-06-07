House Democrats on Monday will try to turn the public outcry over George Floyd's killing into policy action, unveiling sweeping legislation on police reform and holding a hearing with Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd.

Why it matters: The Democratic measure represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades.

Details: The "Justice in Policing Act of 2020" aims to broaden police accountability, tracking "problematic" officers through a national misconduct registry and restricting "qualified immunity" (lawsuit limitations) for officers over actions in the field, according to a draft outline of the proposal.

The bill would also reform police training, make lynching a federal crime, and ban chokeholds and the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases.

House Democrats are aiming towards passage by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's House Judiciary Committee hearing will be the first House hearing on policing reform since Floyd's death.

The hearing will examine "the crisis of racial profiling, police brutality and lost trust between police departments and the communities they serve," per the committee.

It's still unclear whether Philonise Floyd will testify in person or virtually, given coronavirus-related health precautions, a committee aide told Axios.

The state of play: Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (which has taken the lead on drafting the legislation) told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday that there is "a lot of support" among House Republicans for the bill.

House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy has said the two parties "can find common ground" on the issue and that he hopes Congress "rises to the occasion." But Republican leadership sources tell Axios they've been left out of the negotiations.

"We're talking to the press about this stuff more than we're talking to our colleagues," a GOP leadership aide said. "If they can put bills together and get their coalition to pass it, then, obviously, the ball’s in their court to do so. But we think it'd be a far more productive endeavor to call Congress back and open up the forums natural to the institution to debate these types of issues."

The bottom line: Both Republicans and Democrats agree that the government must meet the moment and address massive protests with meaningful policy change.