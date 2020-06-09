1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

  • To lead this effort, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) turned to Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the only African-American in the Republican conference and a senator with a substantial history of proposing criminal justice and police reform legislation.

The big picture: "We don't have the data we need to understand when, where, why and how these tragic incidents are happening in totality," said Sean Smith, communications director for Scott, who is leading the Republican working group on police reform.

Behind the scenes: Other members of the group are Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Ben Sasse (R-Neb.), and James Lankford (R-Okla.).

  • Scott met this afternoon with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior official Ja'Ron Smith to share details of the Senate proposal and to discuss where they might find common ground.

Details: Two sources familiar with the Senate working group discussions said the Republican police reform proposal will likely include the following measures:

  1. A federal requirement for states who receive federal grants for law enforcement to report uses of force that cause death or serious injury. If states fail to comply, they could lose 10% of their federal grant money. (This would expand the Walter Scott Notification Act — a bill Scott has been introducing since 2015 — and is viewed as a direct response to the violent act that killed George Floyd. The officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd's neck.)
  2. Require states to provide data on the use of "no knock" search warrants. (This is also an expansion of the Walter Scott Notification Act, and is a direct response to the killing of Breonna Taylor after Louisville police officers used a battering ram to crash into her apartment.)
  3. Expand federal grants to recruit police officers who have similar backgrounds to the communities they serve.
  4. Increase funding for body cameras. This idea is also based on legislation Scott been introducing since 2015 (the Safer Officers and Safer Communities Act). The working group has also been discussing cutting federal grants to states whose police officers fail to to use those body cameras.
  5. Wrap in the Justice for Victims of Lynching Act, which would make lynching a federal crime.
  6. Create a "National Criminal Justice Commission" to do a "comprehensive review of the system and make recommendations for reform."

Other ideas they're discussing include tying federal grants to training on alternatives to using force and incentivizing "use of force review boards" (review boards where communities work with police departments in reviewing use of force incidents).

What's next: Senate Republicans are hoping to release the package by the end of this week.

Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Schumer: Senate Democrats will "fight like hell" to pass police reform bill

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Monday that Senate Democrats are set to "fight like hell" in order to pass a sweeping new police reform bill, calling on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to bring it up by the end of the month.

Why it matters: The bill represents the most drastic overhaul of federal policing laws in decades, as Axios' Alayna Treene reported.

Courtenay BrownStef W. Kight
Jun 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

More black police officers, yet the killings persist

Data: 2018 American Community Survey, U.S. Census; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

Police reform advocates have pressed for decades for the ranks of law enforcement to better reflect the makeup of their communities — but now the efficacy of those efforts is under fresh scrutiny after George Floyd's killing.

Why it matters: Nationally, over 15% of law enforcement is black — a bigger share than the black U.S. population. But there's no hard evidence that improving diversity alone leads to fewer deadly interactions with the police.

Margaret Harding McGillErica Pandey
Jun 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

America's broken system of training cops

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The structural failings in American policing begin with officers' training, which largely focuses more on using force than reducing the need for it.

Why it matters: While holding officers accountable is most important in stopping them from using excessive force, training that focuses on empathy, fairness and de-escalation could lead to fewer violent conflicts between officers and the communities they serve, according to law enforcement experts.

