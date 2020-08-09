Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself to Facebook congratulating his soccer team, Palmeiras, for winning the state title Saturday, moments after the health ministry confirmed the national COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 100,000.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro has yet to make a statement on Brazil's death toll exceeding 100,400 as if Saturday night. The president has announced previously that he's tested positive for the coronavirus three times, but he has repeatedly sought to downplay the impact of the virus in the country — which has the world's second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 and infections (2.9. million) after the U.S.