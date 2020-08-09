1 hour ago - World

Brazil death toll tops 100,000

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro posted a photo of himself to Facebook congratulating his soccer team, Palmeiras, for winning the state title Saturday, moments after the health ministry confirmed the national COVID-19 death toll had surpassed 100,000.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro has yet to make a statement on Brazil's death toll exceeding 100,400 as if Saturday night. The president has announced previously that he's tested positive for the coronavirus three times, but he has repeatedly sought to downplay the impact of the virus in the country — which has the world's second-highest number of deaths from COVID-19 and infections (2.9. million) after the U.S.

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 19,571,989 — Total deaths: 725,914 — Total recoveries — 11,884,565Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of midnight ET: 4,997,705 — Total deaths: 162,422 — Total recoveries: 1,643,118 — Total tests: 61,080,587Map.
  3. Politics: Trump signs 4 executive actions on coronavirus aid — Democrats, and some Republicans, criticize the move
  4. Public health: Fauci says chances are "not great" that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective — 1 in 3 Americans would decline COVID-19 vaccine.
  5. Science: Indoor air is the next coronavirus frontline.
  6. Schools: How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on — Princeton, Johns Hopkins, Howard to hold fall classes online.
Health

In photos: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally celebrates 80 years amid coronavirus

A motorcyclist driving in Sturgis on Aug. 7. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Thousands of motorcyclists have gathered in Sturgis, South Dakota, this week to celebrate the 80th Motorcycle Rally despite the coronavirus pandemic, AP reports.

Why it matters: Local residents fear the crowds could create a “super-spreader” event because the state government has not implemented limits on indoor crowds or mask mandates, and Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has encouraged people from around the U.S. to travel to the state. Organizers reportedly expect 250,000 people to rumble into town during the 10-day affair.

Health

Fauci: "Not great" chances that COVID-19 vaccine will be 98% effective

Anthony Fauci. Photo: Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday that the chances of a coronavirus vaccine having 98% or more guaranteed protection are "not great," per CNBC.

Yes, but: The Food and Drug Administration says it's prepared to authorize a coronavirus vaccine so long as it's safe and reduces a person’s risk of a COVID-19 infection by 50%.

