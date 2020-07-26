33 mins ago - World

Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro says he tested negative for coronavirus

Photo: EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Saturday that he has tested negative for the coronavirus after three positive test results since July 7.

Why it matters: Bolsonaro, who has long downplayed the effects of COVID-19 as it ravages Brazil, is one of only a handful of world leaders known to have contracted the virus.

  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Monaco's Prince Albert andBolivia's interim President Jeanine Añez are the others. All have survived, though Johnson was hospitalized and spent time in critical condition in the intensive care unit.
  • Bolsonaro said he was taking hydroxychloroquine, which the FDA believes is "unlikely to be effective" in treating COVID-19.

The big picture: Brazil has reported close to 2.4 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the U.S. The far-right Bolsonaro has called the virus "a little flu" and said he believes much of the population will inevitably contract it.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 16,055,909 — Total deaths: 644,661 — Total recoveries — 9,267,601Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 4,178,730 — Total deaths: 146,463 — Total recoveries: 1,279,414 — Total tested: 50,635,683Map.
  3. World: — North Korea puts border city on lockdown after announcing first suspected case.
  4. States: Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases — Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions
  5. Business: 33% of U.S. museums are "not confident" they will survive next fall.
  6. Education: New Jersey offers remote-only learning to all students this fall.
Marisa Fernandez
19 hours ago - Health

Florida surpasses New York as state with second-most coronavirus cases

Florida reported about 414,000 coronavirus cases Saturday, becoming the second-highest state total in the U.S. after California.

Why it matters: Florida has become the domestic epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, and is on track to keep getting worse. California has about 435,000 cases and New York has roughly 411,000, according to their respective health departments.

Marisa Fernandez
17 hours ago - Health

Massachusetts to fine travelers if they violate COVID-19 restrictions

Photo: Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued new travel restrictions Friday, in which returning residents and non-residents could be fined up to $500 a day for failing to comply starting Aug. 1.

The big picture: States including New York are limiting travel from neighboring hot spots to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

