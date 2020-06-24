13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Bolsonaro ordered by federal judge to wear a face mask

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on June 23in Brasilia. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or be fined, AP reports.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after the far-right leader challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses.

Driving the news: The judge's order comes after Bolsonaro joined protests against social distancing and quarantines — which aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus — in Brasilia, without wearing a face mask.

Where it stands: The country is reporting over 1.1 million coronavirus infections and over 51,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins. Over 623,000 people have recovered in Brazil.

  • Brazil has recorded more new cases each day than any other country and the second-most deaths to date, after the U.S., Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

NIAID director Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Robert Redfield testified on Tuesday that they were not consulted on White House move to withdraw from the World Health Organization, per the New York Times.

What they're saying: “Despite any policy issues that come from higher up in the White House, we at the operational level continue to interact with the WHO in a very meaningful way, literally on a day by day basis,” Fauci said.

Dave Lawler
Jun 23, 2020 - World

Pandemic meets political crisis as investigations hit Bolsonaro allies

Bolsonaro on inauguration day 18 months ago. Photo: Carl de Souza/AFP via Getty

Jair Bolsonaro’s presidency has captured global attention for three ongoing crises: deforestation in the Amazon, deaths from COVID-19, and doubts about the future of Brazilian democracy.

The big picture: Brazil is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, registering more new cases each day than any other country and the second-most deaths to date, after the U.S.

Justin Green
5 hours ago - Health

COVID-19 sweeps the South

Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The summer reprieve from the coronavirus isn't coming, and the outbreak is hitting the Sun Belt the hardest.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci warned today of a "disturbing surge" driven by community spread in metropolitan areas in Florida, Texas and Arizona.

