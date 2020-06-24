Bolsonaro ordered by federal judge to wear a face mask
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on June 23in Brasilia. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or be fined, AP reports.
Why it matters: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after the far-right leader challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses.
Driving the news: The judge's order comes after Bolsonaro joined protests against social distancing and quarantines — which aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus — in Brasilia, without wearing a face mask.
Where it stands: The country is reporting over 1.1 million coronavirus infections and over 51,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins. Over 623,000 people have recovered in Brazil.
- Brazil has recorded more new cases each day than any other country and the second-most deaths to date, after the U.S., Axios' Dave Lawler writes.
Go deeper: Pandemic meets political crisis as investigations hit Bolsonaro allies