Bolsonaro ordered by federal judge to wear a face mask

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or be fined, AP reports.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after the far-right leader challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses.

Driving the news: The judge's order comes after Bolsonaro joined protests against social distancing and quarantines — which aim to slow the spread of the coronavirus — in Brasilia, without wearing a face mask.

Where it stands: The country is reporting over 1.1 million coronavirus infections and over 51,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins. Over 623,000 people have recovered in Brazil.

Brazil has recorded more new cases each day than any other country and the second-most deaths to date, after the U.S., Axios' Dave Lawler writes.

