Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.

A newly cleared graveyard in the Nossa Senhora Aperecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on June 12. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil has surpassed the United Kingdom to report the most novel coronavirus deaths outside of the U.S., as of Friday evening, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: The country has reported more than 136,000 new infections since Monday. Early lapses in tracking and testing led to severely undercounted death tolls as early as April, with Brazil emerging as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Driving the news: Shops and malls can open for up to four hours per day in Sao Paulo — one hub of the virus in the nation — as more restrictions are eased, AP reports.

Context: Social distancing has steadily become less prevalent in the country as fewer people traveled throughout the country through March, according to Murray's influential IHME model.

  • Brazil's health ministry has frequently qualified its daily coronavirus death tolls with statements indicating the fatalities did not all take place within a 24-hour period, due to delays caused by investigations into the deaths.
  • Over 828,800 people have contracted the disease in Brazil as of Friday, and more than 41,800 have died from COVID-19 in the country, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper: Brazil removes key coronavirus data as case numbers and death toll soar

Updated Jun 12, 2020 - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Vietnam could be a rare success story amid the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to rapid contact tracing, early quarantine efforts starting in February, and accessible information quickly given to citizens via text message.

By the numbers: Over 7.5 million people have tested positive for COVID-19, per Johns Hopkins. More than 420,000 people have died and over 3.5 million have recovered from the virus.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,628,687 — Total deaths: 425,330 — Total recoveries — 3,612,872Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,046,643 — Total deaths: 114,643 — Total recoveries: 547,386 — Total tested: 22,517,262Map.
  3. Public health: Trump admin rolls back Obama-era transgender health care protectionsModerna reveals the limits of making a coronavirus vaccine.
  4. States: Coronavirus curve rises in Florida and Texas, as states reopen.
  5. Business: Automakers might not recover from coronavirus until after 2025.
  6. 2020 election: Trump ramps up travel with coronavirus disclaimer at rallies.
  7. Housing: More evictions could be looming for America's renters.
  8. World: Brazil reports most coronavirus deaths outside of U.S.
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Films vying for Oscars must meet diversity qualifications, Academy says

Photo: MARK RALSTON / Getty Images

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Friday that it is working to ensure that films eligible for Oscars meet an array of diversity and inclusion requirements.

Why it matters: The move marks a major step toward making Hollywood accountable for diverse representation among its ranks.

