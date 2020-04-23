41 mins ago - Health

Brazil and Ecuador emerge as Latin America's coronavirus epicenters

Orion Rummler

A burial at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, in the Amazon forest in Brazil, on April 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil and Ecuador have become coronavirus epicenters in Latin America, as prolonged lapses in tracking and testing have led to severely undercounted death tolls, the Washington Post and the N.Y. Times report.

Where it stands: Brazil's health minister, appointed by far-right President Jair Bolsonaro last week, said the government plans to buy 46 million tests, but has not detailed when they will arrive or be distributed, per the Post. Authorities in Ecuador, including the country's president, believe the national death toll is much higher than currently reported.

  • In Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city and main port, "forensic police have been working around the clock to collect and account" for the dead as the country struggles to find new places to bury bodies, the Times reports.
  • In Brazil, hospitalized patients and people dying in their homes aren’t being tested for COVID-19, the Post reports. Some medical professionals are also being tested and trenches for mass graves are newly dug in Brasilia, the country's capital city, per the Post.

What they're saying: “As a researcher, I look at the data and make analyses for the government,” Domingos Alves, a data scientist at the University of São Paulo, told the Post. “But as a citizen, I’m frustrated. The government is trying to control the epidemic without the elements of how to control it because they don’t know how serious it is.

  • “It will get much worse. There will be lines at the hospitals. There will be lines at the cemeteries. The next few weeks will be very dark," he said.

Go deeper: Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 35 mins ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for COVID-19 testing.

Driving the news: Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the PPP loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the pandemic.

Go deeper (1.5 min. read)ArrowUpdated 36 mins ago - Health
Rashaan Ayesh

Pennsylvania factory workers spend 28 straight days making coronavirus gear

Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

More than 40 factory workers outside of Philadelphia spent nearly a month living at their facility in order to manufacture a component for protective equipment for health care workers battling the coronavirus pandemic, 6ABC reports.

The state of play: The 43 workers at Braskem America, which creates polypropylene, a key element in medical items, volunteered to live in the factory and work 12-hour shifts to meet skyrocketing demand.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow11 hours ago - Health