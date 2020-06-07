7 mins ago - World

Brazil removes key coronavirus data as case numbers and death toll soar

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a news briefing at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia on Friday. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazil's Health Ministry is no longer showing a total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases on its website, as infection numbers surge along with the death toll, Reuters first reported.

The big picture: Brazil has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and the third-highest death rate. 672,800 Brazilians had tested positive for the virus and the number of deaths exceeded 35,900 on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins. President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Saturday that the "cumulative data ... does not reflect the moment the country is in." "Other actions are under way to improve the reporting of cases and confirmation of diagnoses," he added.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

New Zealand has gone 16 days without reporting a single new coronavirus case as the country emerges from one of the world's strictest lockdowns, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Sunday. Only one person in NZ has the virus and they are not in hospital.

By the numbers: Almost 6.9 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and more than 3 million have recovered from the virus. Over 399,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Some cities and states — like Illinois and San Francisco — are starting to offer free coronavirus testing for protesters joining nationwide demonstrations against the killing of George Floyd, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he's "very concerned" about the spread of the virus between demonstrators. The use of tear gas and other chemical irritants on protesters could also accelerate the spread of the coronavirus.

