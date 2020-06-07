Brazil removes key coronavirus data as case numbers and death toll soar

Brazil's Health Ministry is no longer showing a total count of confirmed novel coronavirus cases on its website, as infection numbers surge along with the death toll, Reuters first reported.

The big picture: Brazil has the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world and the third-highest death rate. 672,800 Brazilians had tested positive for the virus and the number of deaths exceeded 35,900 on Sunday morning, per Johns Hopkins. President Jair Bolsonaro tweeted Saturday that the "cumulative data ... does not reflect the moment the country is in." "Other actions are under way to improve the reporting of cases and confirmation of diagnoses," he added.