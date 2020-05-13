Updated 1 hour ago - World

Bolsonaro fights to reopen gyms as Brazil records deadliest coronavirus day

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a press conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, in March. Photo: Andressa Anholete/Getty Images

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday challenged state governors vowing to defy his push to reopen businesses to file lawsuits against his government as the country reported a record 881 people had died from the novel coronavirus in 24 hours.

By the numbers: The country's total death toll rose past 12,600 on Wednesday — making it the sixth worst-hit country for COVID-19 deaths, per Johns Hopkins data. Brazil has confirmed more than 178,200 infections, surpassing Germany, which has over 171,100 cases.

  • On Tuesday, the country reported a record 881 people had died from the virus in 24 hours — taking the total toll to 12,600 and making it the world's sixth worst-hit country for COVID-19 deaths, Johns Hopkins data shows.

The big picture: With Brazil facing the threat of its worst-ever recession, Bolsonaro is pressing on with his plans to reopen gyms and beauty parlors, which he deemed in a decree to be essential services.

  • "Governors who do not agree with the decree can file lawsuits in court," he tweeted.

The other side: At least 10 governors have said they'll ignore the decree, Reuters notes.

"Bolsonaro is walking toward the precipice and wants to take all of us with him," Rio de Janeiro Gov. Wilson Witzel tweeted on Tuesday.


Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

South Korea reported 26 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 119, with more than 10,960 infections confirmed Wednesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.2 million people and killed 291,000 worldwide as of Tuesday. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 232,000).

Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.

Russia reports most coronavirus cases outside the U.S.

A medical worker and patient after conducting a computed tomography scan in Khimki, Russia, on May 12. Photo: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Russia is reporting the most novel coronavirus cases in the world outside of the U.S., per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Russia first reported a surge of more than 35,000 cases between April 30 and May 3. The country has reported more than 2,100 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, a significantly lower number than the other most-affected countries such as Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom.

U.S. coronavirus updates

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

As NIAID director Anthony Fauci warned during Senate testimony Tuesday that "consequences could be really serious" for states and cities that reopen without meeting federal guidelines, the U.S. novel coronavirus death toll continued to climb.

By the numbers: The virus has killed more than 82,300 people in the U.S. and over 1.3 million have tested positive for the virus. More than 230,200 have recovered and over 9.6 million tests have been conducted as of Tuesday night.

Updated 5 hours ago - Health