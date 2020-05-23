Brazil reports most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S.

Brazil is reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world other than the U.S., Johns Hopkins data indicated on Friday evening.

The big picture: Prolonged lapses in testing and tracking, documented by the Washington Post in April, led to severely undercounted death tolls in the country as it emerged as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Where it stands: Brazil is reporting over 330,000 cases and over 21,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins. More than 135,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Experts doubt Russia's official coronavirus toll, and intelligence officials and foreign leaders also question China's numbers.

