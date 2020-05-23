1 hour ago - Health

Brazil reports most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S.

New graves at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on May 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world other than the U.S., Johns Hopkins data indicated on Friday evening.

The big picture: Prolonged lapses in testing and tracking, documented by the Washington Post in April, led to severely undercounted death tolls in the country as it emerged as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Where it stands: Brazil is reporting over 330,000 cases and over 21,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins. More than 135,000 people have recovered from the virus.

  • Experts doubt Russia's official coronavirus toll, and intelligence officials and foreign leaders also question China's numbers.

Go deeper: Confirmed coronavirus deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus in Africa reaches new milestone as cases exceed 100,000

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on March 30 Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic "reached a milestone in Africa" on Friday, as the World Health Organization says the virus has spread to every country on the continent, with over 100,000 confirmed cases.

The big picture: Africa’s low mortality rate associated with COVID-19 may be caused in part by 60% of the continents' population is under the age of 25, according to early analysis by the WHO. Adults over 65 are at a higher risk of dying or being hospitalized due to the coronavirus, per the CDC.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow7 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump announced Friday that he was declaring churches and other places of worship as "essential places that provide essential services," and said that he would override governors to allow them to open "right now."

By the numbers: More than 95,000 people have died from the virus and over 1.5 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 289,000 Americans have recovered and over 13 million tests have been conducted.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health