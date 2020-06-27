1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The bottom-up revolution hits Facebook

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coca-Cola, Unilever and Hershey said Friday that they're cutting back on social-media-advertising, adding seismic voices to a growing boycott of Facebook.

Why it matters: This is a vivid example of a trend spotted last year by Axios CEO Jim VandeHei, and amplified by the new American realities brought on by the virus and protests: CEOs are the new politicians. They're helping do what President Trump and Congress would not.

Coca-Cola Chairman and CEO James Quincey said the massive advertiser "will pause paid advertising on all social media platforms globally for at least 30 days."

  • And then his zinger: "We ... expect greater accountability and transparency from our social media partners.”

Similarly, Unilever headlined its announcement: "Driving a Responsible Digital Ecosystem in These Polarized Times."

  • Unilever limited its action to brand advertising on Facebook, Instagram (owned by Faceb0ok) and Twitter in the U.S.: "Continuing to advertise on these platforms at this time would not add value to people and society."

Be smart: What started out as an industry scuttle over the way Facebook moderates its content has now turned into a larger cultural battle over curbing hate and bigotry online.

  • Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who speak out only occasionally on certain issues around mental health and social justice, have been privately advocating for the #stophateforprofit campaign, which includes a boycott of Facebook, according to multiple sources working closely with the couple.
Via Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook page

Also Friday, Facebook said it will flag "newsworthy" posts from politicians who break its rules, including Trump.

  • CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously said people deserved unfiltered statements from leaders.
  • Facebook told us Friday's changes were in the works before the boycott, with an eye toward November.

The big picture... This is another example of the bottom-up revolution: Employees expect something, CEO does something, Facebook responds.

Orion Rummler
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Coca-Cola halts all paid social media advertising for 30 days

Coca-Cola logo in Midtown Manhattan. Photo: Alex Tai/Sopa Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Coca-Cola is pulling all paid social media advertisements for 30 days, saying "there is no place for racism on social media," CEO James Quincey said in a statement on Friday.

Why it matters: Although Coca-Cola does not single out Facebook in its announcement, the company's decision to temporarily pull ads comes as Hershey's, Verizon, Unilever and other brands have joined a boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies.

Sara Fischer
23 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unilever says it will stop buying ads on Facebook, Twitter in 2020

Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unilever, one of the biggest advertisers in the country, said Friday that it will no longer buy ads on Facebook properties nor on Twitter, citing both companies' policies on content moderation.

Why it matters: It's by far the biggest advertiser to yank its ads from Facebook amid the quickly growing boycott of Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram. It's also the first brand to extend its boycott to Facebook rival Twitter, signaling trouble to come for that platform.

Sara Fischer
15 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back Facebook boycott

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been privately advocating for the #stophateforprofit campaign, which includes a boycott of Facebook, according to multiple sources working closely with the couple.

Why it matters: The boycott against Facebook has grown from an industry scuttle to a cultural battle over the way the tech giant moderates content, particularly around hate speech.

