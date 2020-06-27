2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back Facebook boycott

Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been privately advocating for the #stophateforprofit campaign, which includes a boycott of Facebook, according to multiple sources working closely with the couple.

Why it matters: The boycott against Facebook has grown from an industry scuttle to a cultural battle over the way the tech giant moderates content, particularly around hate speech.

Details: Over the past few weeks, the couple has encouraged CEOs around the world to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil rights groups, like the NAACP, Color of Change and the Anti-Defamation League, which began urging marketers to stop buying ads on Facebook via the Stop Hate for Campaign two weeks ago.

  • The conversations have mostly been about how online platforms have created conditions for hatred, radicalism and violence to grow and spread.
  • Their new nonprofit Archewell, will in part be focused on areas of digital trust and wellbeing, according to source working closely with the couple on building the organization.

The big picture: The pair has made mental health a significant part of their campaign as global influencers over the past few years, as well as social justice.

  • Markle has spoken out in the wake of George Floyd's death to talk about civil justice.
  • She and Prince Harry have been working with leaders pursuing racial and civil justice in the U.S.

Sara Fischer
10 hours ago - Economy & Business

Unilever says it will stop buying ads on Facebook, Twitter in 2020

Photo by Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Unilever, one of the biggest advertisers in the country, said Friday that it will no longer buy ads on Facebook properties nor on Twitter, citing both companies' policies on content moderation.

Why it matters: It's by far the biggest advertiser to yank its ads from Facebook amid the quickly growing boycott of Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram. It's also the first brand to extend its boycott to Facebook rival Twitter, signaling trouble to come for that platform.

Sara Fischer
Jun 25, 2020 - Technology

Facebook faces trust crisis as ad boycott grows

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

What started out as a few whispers about advertisers pulling Facebook ads has turned into a growing boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies — a situation the company is now describing as a "trust deficit."

Why it matters: Given Facebook's size, the boycott likely won't hurt the company's bottom line in the short term, but it turns up the political pressure on Facebook ahead of the 2020 election and underscores the company's challenges managing its public image.

Orion Rummler
Jun 25, 2020 - Economy & Business

Verizon pulls ads from Facebook and Instagram

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Verizon announced on Thursday it will pull advertisements from Facebook and Instagram, per the company's chief media officer.

Why it matters: Verizon is one of the largest companies to join a growing boycott of the social network over its content moderation policies, including how it polices misinformation about Black Lives Matter protests, and handles content posted by President Trump..

