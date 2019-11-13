The U.S. State Department urged Americans in its advisory against travel to Bolivia and advised U.S. citizens in the country to "strongly consider departing as soon as they safely can do so."

Morales said from Mexico that the country saved his life by granting him political asylum, but he said he's not done with politics, per AP, which reports him saying, "Let the whole world know that I won't change ideology because of his coup."

Why it matters: Violence erupted in the country after the disputed Oct. 20 election, claimed by Morales.

That escalated following his resignation Sunday, and there were running street battles between pro- and anti-Morales protesters when he left Bolivia for the political asylum of Mexico Monday night.

Background: The Organization of American States reported widespread electoral fraud. Morales promised fresh elections, but Williams Kaliman, commander of the armed forces, made a televised address in which he called on him to resign.

The big picture: Per Axios' Dave Lawler, "Morales is a giant of recent Bolivian history. The country's first indigenous president, he's been credited with reducing poverty and overseeing strong economic growth.

"But he also consolidated power over institutions and the media, and sought the presidency this year despite losing a referendum on whether he could do so."

