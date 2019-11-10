Bolivian police join protests against President Morales

Police guards "abandoned their posts" at Bolivia’s presidential palace and officers climbed a police station Saturday, displaying signs proclaiming "police with the people" amid nationwide unrest against President Evo Morales and his disputed election victory, AP reports.

Why it matters: Per AP, deadly violence erupted following last month's election, which was plagued by allegations of voter fraud. Opposition candidate Carlos Mesa rejected the results and urged Bolivians to protest in the streets.

The big picture: Michael McCarthy, a research fellow at American University’s CLALS, writing for Axios, notes that President Evo Morales' star was already fading before his , from corruption scandals, leadership fatigue and economic anxiety.

