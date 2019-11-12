Morales leaves for Mexico amid unrest on Bolivia's streets

Evo Morales, who stepped down as Bolivia's president Sunday, departed for Mexico Monday night after tweeting that he had accepted the country's offer of political asylum amid violent clashes between pro- and anti-Morales groups, Reuters reports.

Details: Morales left on a Mexican government plane from the town of Chimore in central Bolivia, "a stronghold of his supporters where he retreated over the weekend after weeks of protests" over his disputed election victory, per Reuters, which notes the military and police were on the streets of La Paz amid unrest over Morales.