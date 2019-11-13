Conservative Bolivian opposition Sen. Jeanine Áñez on Tuesday declared herself Bolivia's interim president following the departure of Evo Morales — to the objection of his supporters, the BBC reports.

Why it matters: Former President Evo Morales left Bolivia in a political vacuum after resigning amid protests against his disputed October election win. There were clashes between his supporters and anti-Morales protesters on the streets of the capital when he left for Mexico on Tuesday night after accepting the country's offer of political asylum.

What she's saying: "Before the definitive absence of the president and vice president ... as the president of the Chamber of Senators, I immediately assume the presidency as foreseen in the constitutional order," Anez said, per Al Jazeera.

