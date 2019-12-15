Bolivia's former President Evo Morales will be accused of sedition in an arrest warrant authorities are preparing to issue against him within days, interim leader Jeanine Áñez told reporters, per Reuters.

The big picture: Morales is in Argentina, where he was granted refugee status this week, the New York Times reports. He spent last month in Mexico, which granted him asylum following his resignation amid protests against his disputed October election win.

