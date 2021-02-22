Sign up for our daily briefing

Some Boeing 777s grounded and FAA steps up inspections after Denver engine failure

Debris fallen from a United Airlines airplane's Boeing engine on the neighborhood of Broomfield, outside Denver, Colorado, on Saturday. Photo: Chet Strange/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Sunday it has "stepped up" inspections of Boeing 777 aircraft that contain the same engine model that failed over Denver this weekend.

Why it matters: "This will likely mean that some planes will be removed from service," per a statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. United Airlines and Japanese regulators have already moved to ground some Boeing 777s.

Driving the news: The United Flight 328 was carrying 231 people from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday when one of its engines failed, causing debris to scatter across Colorado's capital, according to the FAA.

  • The plane returned to Denver International Airport and landed safety.

For the record: Dickson said he had consulted with his team of aviation safety experts and "directed them to issue an Emergency Airworthiness Directive that would require immediate or stepped-up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines."

  • "Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson said.

What they're saying: United Airlines said in a statement Sunday evening, "We are voluntarily & temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule."

  • The airline added that it will continue to work with federal investigators and regulators "to determine any additional steps and expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced."
  • Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways said they have also grounded planes with the Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines, per the Guardian,
  • Boeing did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Updated 47 mins ago - Health

Fauci boss gives Trump administration credit on Operation Warp Speed

National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins tells "Axios on HBO" that the Trump administration deserves credit for the "breathtaking" speed of COVID vaccine development.

The big picture: The fact that it "got done in 11 months from when we first knew about this virus is at least five years faster than it's ever been before before," Collins said.

Lachlan Markay
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Previewing GOP's Biden-era villains

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

In a first taste of Republicans' Biden-era villains, the Virginia GOP is rolling out some of Donald Trump's favorites — China and Hillary Clinton — for the state's 2021 election.

Why it matters: Virginia’s off-year elections are an early battleground in defining the Republicans’ post-Trump identity. A spate of attacks against GOP gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin appears to be drawing from the same playbook, hyping familiar Trump-era GOP villains.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisanship ends this week with stimulus vote

Rep. Jason Smith (from left), House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Minority Whip Steve Scalise. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Bipartisanship - at least over President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan — appears over, with House Democrats ready to approve the measure this week through a party-line vote.

Between the lines: The GOP, which is already whipping against the bill, plans to cast it as a progressive wishlist and argue Democrats are bulldozing Republicans despite Biden's pledge to work with them.

