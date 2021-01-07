Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

DOJ: Boeing agrees to pay $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges after 737 MAX crashes

A ground crew member prepares to help push American Airlines flight 718, a Boeing 737 Max, away from its gate at Miami International Airport on Dec. 29. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Boeing has agreed to pay more than $2.5 billion to settle criminal charges related to a conspiracy to defraud the Federal Aviation Administration in connection with the agency's investigation into the Boeing 737 MAX, the Justice Department announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Two Boeing 737 MAX crashes killed a total of 346 people in 2018 and 2019 and highlighted massive oversight and safety lapses on the part of the airline manufacturer.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Joann Muller: Boeing, which recently won permission to resume flights of the 737 MAX, is eager to put this shameful episode behind it and managed to escape an appointment of a government monitor. But the criminal settlement suggests the company continues to cooperate with ongoing and future investigations.

What they're saying: “The misleading statements, half-truths, and omissions communicated by Boeing employees to the FAA impeded the government’s ability to ensure the safety of the flying public,” U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox for the Northern District of Texas said in a statement.

Details: Per the Justice Department, Boeing admitted in court documents that it deceived the FAA about a change in the aircraft's software that affected the flight control system of the Boeing 737 MAX. The criminal charges will be dismissed after 3 years if Boeing complies, per a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

  • Boeing's $2.5 billion fee includes a criminal monetary penalty of $243.6 million, plus $1.77 billion in compensation payments to Boeing’s 737 MAX airline customers which the company says it has already set aside — and the creation of a $500 million crash-victim beneficiaries fund.
  • The company expects to incur earnings charges equal to the remaining $743.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Go deeper

Stef W. Kight
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

State capitols go on high alert

Trump supporters march around the Michigan State Capitol Building in protest. Photo: Matthew Hatcher via Getty Images

Statehouses have beefed up security, closed to the public and asked state employees to work from home, multiple state officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: Unrest broke out in several state capitals on Wednesday, but even places with peaceful protests have been forced to take extra precaution in the waning days of Trump's presidency.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jonathan Swan
34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top Trump advisers discuss need to resist dangerous, unlawful orders

Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Some top remaining administration officials are preparing to resist any unlawful or dangerous orders in the closing days of Trump's presidency, senior administration officials with direct knowledge of the sensitive conversations tell Axios.

Why it matters: After Trump incited protesters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday, there's a near universal view among top officials that he is unfit and unhinged, these sources said.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Fauci sees greater China role in COVID-19 spread, looking back one year later — 130,000 Americans are in the hospital for severe coronavirus infections.
  2. Vaccine: Fauci says vaccine rollout’s "bumps and hiccups" won't last long.
  3. Politics: Newly elected Rep. Jake LaTurner announces positive COVID-19 test just hours after House floor vote.
  4. Economy: U.S. markets unbothered by Capitol insurrection— Job losses suggest labor market's "dark days" could return.
  5. World: China's Sinovac vaccine 78% effective in Brazil trials, officials say.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow