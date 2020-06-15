34 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands rally for black trans lives in New York City

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters marched to New York City's Brooklyn Museum on Sunday to rally for black trans lives.

Why it matters: The deaths of two black transgender women in recent days that are being investigated as homicides have prompted calls to tackle transphobia, per CBS News. Black trans women are "particularly vulnerable because they face multiple kinds of discrimination, Beverly Tillery from the LGBTQ+ nonprofit NYC Anti-Violence Project told Time Magazine on Friday.

"Not only are members of this community trans, but they are also black, women and often poor. All of the discrimination results in people often living lives that are just more vulnerable to violence. You have a job that is more tenuous, you live in places that are more tenuous ... people look at you and they don’t care about your existence and they don’t value your life."
— Excerpt from Tillery's comments to Time
  • Transgender people, as part of the LGBTQ+ community, are facing multiple legal challenges from the Trump administration to weaken protections against workplace and health care discrimination, per Axios' Orion Rummler.
  • On Friday, the Department of Health and Human Services finalized a rule to reverse protections for transgender people established under the Affordable Care Act.

Details: Among the speakers at the Brooklyn event were the family of Layleen Polanco — a transgender woman whose death in custody on Rikers Island last year triggered an outcry from LGBTQ+ activists and bail reform advocates, per NBC News.

  • Polanco was "arrested last April on misdemeanor assault charges and held on $500 bail dating back to a 2017 prostitution charge," NBC reports.
  • Polanco's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit after surveillance camera footage showed guards spent some 90 minutes trying to wake her up before calling for help.

Of note: Violence was the cause of at least 26 deaths of transgender or gender non-conforming people in the U.S. in 2019, most of whom were black transgender women, per Human Rights Watch

  • Days before the demonstration, police launched separate homicide investigations into the deaths of two black women — Riah Milton in Ohio and Dominique "Rem'mie" Fells in Philadelphia.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,893,700 — Total deaths: 432,922 — Total recoveries — 3,766,886Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,093,508 — Total deaths: 115,732 — Total recoveries: 561,816 — Total tested: 23,535,104Map.
  3. 2020 election: Infectious-disease expert warns of potential health risks at Trump rally.
  4. States: Cuomo threatens to shut down parts of New York again after 25,000 complaints of violations.
  5. World: France and other EU countries reopen borders after 3-month coronavirus lockdown.
  6. Business: White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow claims the administration never promised to name businesses that received PPP loans.
Camille Elemia
1 hour ago - World

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa convicted of cyber libel in Philippines

Ressa arrives in court today. Photo: Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

A court in the Philippines has convicted Maria Ressa, chief of the news site Rappler, of cyber libel in a trial that has been closely watched because of its implications for press freedom in the country.

Driving the news: Ressa and co-defendant Reynaldo Santos Jr were sentenced to between six months to six years in prison, but were granted bail pending appeals that could ultimately come before the supreme court. Ressa and Rappler have drawn the ire of strongman President Rodrigo Duterte for their critical coverage.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Autopsy report lists Rayshard Brooks' manner of death as homicide

A mural of the face of Rayshard Jones outside a burned Wendy's following his shooting death by police in the restaurant parking lot. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Rayshard Brooks sustained organ damage and blood loss when he was shot twice in the back during his fatal shooting by police in Atlanta, Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday evening, per the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Details: The autopsy found Brooks' manner of death was homicide, CBS News reports. Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard told CNN on Sunday authorities are weighing possible charges of murder, felony murder or aggravated assault over Brooks' death, with a decision expected by Wednesday.

