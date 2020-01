Dustin Parker, a 25-year-old transgender man fatally shot at work in McAlester, Oklahoma on New Year's Day, is believed to be the first transgender or gender non-conforming person in 2020 to be violently killed, according to the advocacy group Human Rights Campaign.

The big picture: Transgender people, as part of the LGBTQ+ community, have faced multiple legal challenges from the Trump administration to weaken protections against workplace and health care discrimination.