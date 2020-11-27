In photos: Black Friday shopping across the U.S.

Many Americans braved shopping malls and department stores to shop in-person on Black Friday.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections are still on the rise across much of the U.S. during a season of travel and holiday gatherings. Hospitals across the country, especially in rural areas, are still overwhelmed.

Between the lines: Although some states have reintroduced COVID mitigation efforts in the face of rising cases — like mask mandates and lower occupancy levels in businesses — retail workers told the Los Angeles Times before Black Friday they were still worried for their safety.

Yes, but: Stores in Houston, Portland and eastern Kentucky reportedly saw light crowds on Black Friday, as more people took advantage of online deals. Thanksgiving Day online sales, meanwhile, reportedly hit a record $5.1 billion this year.

In photos

Shoppers walk through Macys in New York City on Nov. 27. Photo: Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images

Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio on Nov. 27. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

A line outside of a Foot Locker store on Nov. 27 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

An early morning line outside of a New Jersey Walmart on Nov. 27. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Shoppers in a New Jersey Walmart on Nov. 27. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Shoppers enter a Foot Locker on Nov. 27 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

Shoppers wait outside a Target for a 7 a.m. opening in Manalapan, New Jersey on Nov. 27. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Black Friday shoppers at Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio on Nov. 27. Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images

