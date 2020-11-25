In photos: Americans embark on Thanksgiving air travel

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Los Angeles international Airport on Nov. 25. Photo: David McNew/Getty Images
Many Americans chose to travel by plane ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Why it matters: The CDC advised Americans on Nov. 19 not to travel for Thanksgiving, and that doing so may increase the chance of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The U.S. is currently seeing the most coronavirus cases and the greatest strain on hospitals since the start of the pandemic.
- 25%-30% of Americans said in a Harris Poll survey shared exclusively with Axios that they were likely to ignore health officials' warnings about the risks of gathering with family for Thanksgiving. The survey was conducted from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21.
What they're saying: "There's fewer points of contact between a passenger and an officer. Additionally, it's much better security," TSA administrator David Pekoske told CBS News on Tuesday. Some airports, like LAX and LaGuardia, also offer COVID testing.
- When asked if he believes people should be traveling, Pekoske said: "I think people should look at all the advice that's out there. And then, I think passengers need to make a judgement."
- "Every person's circumstance is different. My job, in TSA, and my officer's job, is to make sure that if you do choose to travel, we provide you with as safe and secure experience as we possibly can," he added.
By the numbers: Over 1 million people traveled through TSA checkpoints this past Sunday, agency data shows. Fewer people traveled through security on Monday and Tuesday, as the Thanksgiving holiday drew closer. Pekoske told CBS that TSA expected to see high numbers on Thanksgiving eve, as well as next Sunday.