Report: Thanksgiving Day online sales hit record $5.1 billion

Shoppers line up in front of a Zara store on Black Friday. Photo: Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Thanksgiving Day consumer spending increased by roughly 22% year-over-year, topping a $5.1 billion record, according to Adobe Analytics data, CNBC reports.

The state of play: As shoppers avoid in-person retail due to COVID-related concerns, online transactions have surged. Adobe's marketing technology division follows online buying in real time at 80 of the top 100 retailers across the U.S., saying nearly half the purchases made on Thanksgiving were done so from smartphones.

  • Last year, online sales hit $4.2 billion on Thanksgiving Day.

What to watch: Adobe forecasts that the full holiday season — from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31 — will add up to $189 billion in sales.

  • Adobe anticipates Black Friday sales will add up to $10.3 billion, while Cyber Monday sales could reach $12.7 billion — making them the two largest online sales days in history.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey, author of @Work
Nov 26, 2020 - Economy & Business

The winners and losers of the pandemic holiday season

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The pandemic has upended Thanksgiving and the shopping season that the holiday kicks off, creating a new crop of economic winners and losers.

The big picture: Just as it has exacerbated inequality in every other facet of American life, the coronavirus pandemic is deepening inequities in the business world, with the biggest and most powerful companies rapidly outpacing the smaller players.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Court rejects Trump campaign's appeal in Pennsylvania case

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Friday unanimously rejected the Trump campaign's emergency appeal seeking to file a new lawsuit against Pennsylvania's election results, writing in a blistering ruling that the campaign's "claims have no merit."

Why it matters: It's another devastating blow to President Trump's sinking efforts to overturn the results of the election. Pennsylvania, which President-elect Joe Biden won by more than 80,000 votes, certified its results last week and is expected to award 20 electoral votes to Biden on Dec. 12.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dave Lawler, author of World
43 mins ago - World

Belarus dictator Lukashenko says he'll leave post after new constitution

Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty

Longtime Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has said he will step down after a new constitution comes into force, according to Belarusian state media.

Why it matters: Lukashenko has faced three months of protests following a rigged election in August. He has promised to reform the constitution to reduce the near-absolute powers of the president, but has insisted that his strong hand is needed to see that process through.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow