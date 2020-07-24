Birx: Coronavirus surge in California, Florida and Texas creates "essentially 3 New Yorks"

1 hour ago - Health

Health

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coordinator of the White House coronavirus task force, told NBC's "Today" on Friday that coronavirus surges in California, Florida and Texas have left the U.S. with "essentially three New Yorks."

The state of play: The U.S. cracked 4 million confirmed cases yesterday, taking only 15 days to jump from 3 million. That surge was largely driven by ballooning caseloads in those states — even as their situation has stabilized in recent days.

What she's saying:

"I just want to make it clear to the American public — what we have right now are essentially three New Yorks with these three major states. And so, we're really having to respond as an American people, and that's why you hear us calling for masks and increased social distancing to really stop the spread of this epidemic."

Dion Rabouin
Economy & Business

The unemployment situation is really, really bad

Data: Department of Labor; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

In the first week of July, nearly 1.5 million Americans were receiving unemployment benefits from the little-known Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Short-Term Compensation programs.

The state of play: For the week ending April 11, the first week for which data on the programs is available, PEUC and STC programs counted a little over 62,000 and 27,000 claimants each, respectively. That means both programs have seen approximately 15-fold increases in about three months' time.

Sara Fischer
Economy & Business

Hollywood's lost summer

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer. Photo: David Livingston/GC Images

Nearly five months after Hollywood first began to shutter, the prospect of a reopening of theaters and production sets still seems grim.

Why it matters: The entertainment industry was experiencing record theater revenues and explosive production demand prior to the coronavirus. Now, Hollywood's facing its biggest financial crisis ever.

Scott RosenbergSara Fischer
Technology

Twitter's torrent of woes

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Twitter, a company well-acquainted with choppy waters, is having an especially rough moment. First, there was last week's brutal hack of high-profile accounts. Then, there was today's disappointing earnings report, along with the company's admission that it needs new sources of revenue, including subscriptions.

The big picture: Twitter has only grown in its importance to politics and culture in the U.S. even as the company's business fortunes have stagnated.

