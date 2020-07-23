9 mins ago - Health

Birx: CDC to issue school reopening advice this week

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx during a July 8 briefing at the U.S. Department of Education in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told Fox News Wednesday the CDC will put out additional recommendations this week on reopening schools.

Why it matters: The role children play in spreading COVID-19 is still not known, and Birx said there are "open questions" surrounding whether children under 10 transmit the novel coronavirus less.

  • Birx noted that a study out of South Korea into how the virus affects those aged 10 to 19 suggested this was the case.
  • "But I think it really needs to be confirmed here," she added, announcing that U.S. officials had begun research on the matter that examines all age groups.
"What we need to do, and what we’re really trying to do right now is to really look at what the anti-body levels are already in children under 18. So we're launching a very large Sero survey across all age groups to really understand where has this virus been, who has this infected, who is infectable, and who is transmitting the virus."
— Birx on Fox News

What else she's saying: Birx told Fox News' Bret Baier schools should safeguard students and teachers, particularly those with pre-existing conditions "through innovation." Some are putting up plastic shields and providing staff and students with masks, she said.

  • Children with pre-existing conditions "probably should not be in an in school situation where there's active virus circulating." But Birx added,"We know from data today that children do quite well with the virus."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 p.m. ET: 15,166,401 — Total deaths: 622,683 — Total recoveries — 8,605,487Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 11 p.m. ET: 3,967,917 — Total deaths: 143,147 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow