White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx told Fox News Wednesday the CDC will put out additional recommendations this week on reopening schools.

Why it matters: The role children play in spreading COVID-19 is still not known, and Birx said there are "open questions" surrounding whether children under 10 transmit the novel coronavirus less.

Birx noted that a study out of South Korea into how the virus affects those aged 10 to 19 suggested this was the case.

"But I think it really needs to be confirmed here," she added, announcing that U.S. officials had begun research on the matter that examines all age groups.

"What we need to do, and what we’re really trying to do right now is to really look at what the anti-body levels are already in children under 18. So we're launching a very large Sero survey across all age groups to really understand where has this virus been, who has this infected, who is infectable, and who is transmitting the virus."

— Birx on Fox News

What else she's saying: Birx told Fox News' Bret Baier schools should safeguard students and teachers, particularly those with pre-existing conditions "through innovation." Some are putting up plastic shields and providing staff and students with masks, she said.

Children with pre-existing conditions "probably should not be in an in school situation where there's active virus circulating." But Birx added,"We know from data today that children do quite well with the virus."

