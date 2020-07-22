2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

  • On Wednesday, Trump said that he would be "comfortable" with his son and grandchildren returning to school in the fall and claimed that "a lot of people are saying" children don't transmit the virus easily.
  • The science is not yet conclusive on the role of children in spreading COVID-19. A recent study out South Korea found that children between the ages of 10 and 19 can spread the coronavirus at least as effectively as adults do.

The exchange:

REPORTER: "I don't think we really got an explanation yesterday on why the health experts are no longer joining you these briefings. Can you explain why?"
TRUMP: "Because they are briefing me. I am meeting with them. I just spoke to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx is right outside. And they are giving me everything they know as of this point in time and I'm giving the information to you and I think it's probably a very concise way of doing it. It seems to be working out very well. And they are very much involved, the relationships they are all very good."

The big picture: Fauci in particular rarely briefs the president anymore and was not invited to either of the newly-revived briefings that Trump held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Fauci told the New York Times on Tuesday: "[W]ould you want me to say something that’s directly contrary to what the president is doing? That’s not helpful. Then all of a sudden you don’t hear from me for a while."
  • "I’ve just been doing this for so long, and I’m trying to do my best to get the message across without being overtly at odds," he added.

Updated 6 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

A chaotic Senate Republican lunch on Tuesday revealed that the White House and GOP senators remain far apart on key priorities in the next economic package, and that it's unlikely a bill will be passed by the end of next week.

Why it matters: More than 32 million Americans are currently receiving some form of unemployment benefits. The parties are considering a short-term extension of those.

Marisa Fernandez
Updated 6 hours ago - Health

The states where face coverings are mandatory

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mandatory mask order for people out in public, effective at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The big picture: 30 states, in addition to the District of Columbia, have issued some form of mask mandate as new infections surge across the country. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is also expected to issue an order Wednesday afternoon, the Star Tribune reports.

Marisa Fernandez
8 hours ago - Health

Rep. Ann Kuster: Coronavirus vaccine development needs "leadership from the top"

Photo: Axios screenshot

Even with the many companies that are working tirelessly to produce a vaccine to treat COVID-19, Rep. Ann Kuster (D-N.H.) said she wants to resolve any inequities in production and distribution for Americans who need it most, during an Axios virtual event on Wednesday.

What they're saying: "We have the best science in the world and we have terrific manufacturing in place. What we really need is leadership. Leadership from the top. ... I want to make sure they have the support of Congress, and that people like Dr. Fauci at the NIH and Dr. Redfield at the CDC are the people we’re taking our cues from, not to politicians that may not be honest with the American people."

