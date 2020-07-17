3 hours ago - Podcasts

The burden on teachers

Some of the country’s largest school districts have already made the decision to go online-only for this coming school year. Many are talking about hybrid models that combine distance and in-person learning, but whether they're online or in the classroom, teachers will bear the brunt of making their classes work.

  • Plus, why Joe Biden’s campaign is dreading foreign policy.
  • And a little joy for your Friday, a pandemic parody

Guests: Axios' Kim Hart and Hans Nichols, Austin school teacher Rachel Seney, and National Education Association president Lily Eskelsen García.

Credits: "Axios Today" is produced in partnership with Pushkin Industries. The team includes Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Carol Alderman, Cara Shillenn, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Naomi Shavin and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at podcasts@axios.com.

Jul 16, 2020 - Podcasts

The war on public health experts

This week, the Trump administration ordered hospitals to bypass the CDC and send all coronavirus-related data straight to the Department of Health and Human Services. It's just the latest step in President Trump's war on public health experts.

Jul 14, 2020 - Podcasts

Stuck between U.S. and China

Last week, the Trump administration announced a new policy that could force international students out of the U.S. if their universities move to online-only classes. This puts more than a quarter of a million Chinese students in the U.S. at risk of losing their visas — and students from Hong Kong are at special risk of being arrested upon their return due to a new Chinese security law.

Jul 15, 2020 - Podcasts

COVID tests for office buildings

Buildings are getting tested for coronavirus, too. Research teams in Oregon are conducting real-time coronavirus tests on ventilation systems in buildings that could be essential for returning to the office or school.

