Report: World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during pandemic

Combination images of billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME
The world's 10 wealthiest men have increased their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion since early 2020, per a report published Wednesday.
Why it matters: "The incomes of 99% of humanity are worse off because of COVID-19," according to the report, published by anti-poverty charity Oxfam ahead of the World Economic Forum's pandemic-delayed Davos Agenda, which begins Monday.
- Economic, gender, and racial inequalities have worsened as over 160 million more people were forced into poverty in the past two years, Oxfam said.
By the numbers: Billionaires' wealth has risen more in the period since the pandemic began than it has in the past 14 years, according to the report, which compiled data from Forbes.
- Nine of the 10 richest men are Americans, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
- Oxfam notes that while the richest men's wealth has increased at a rate of $15,000 per second, inequality has contributed to the death of at least 21,000 people each day — or one person every four seconds.
The big picture: The charity's study comes days after the World Bank released a report that found the gap between rich and poor countries had widened during the pandemic.
- Oxfam's report warns that inequality between countries is expected to rise for the first time in a generation, with poorer countries denied access to sufficient COVID-19 vaccines.
- The Davos Agenda will discuss issues including pandemic responses and vaccine equity.
What they're saying: "Billionaires have had a terrific pandemic," said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam's executive director, said in a statement accompanying the report.
- "Central banks pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets to save the economy, yet much of that has ended up lining the pockets of billionaires riding a stock market boom."
Read the report in full, via DocumentCloud: