Report: World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during pandemic

The world's 10 wealthiest men have increased their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion since early 2020, per a report published Wednesday.

Why it matters: "The incomes of 99% of humanity are worse off because of COVID-19," according to the report, published by anti-poverty charity Oxfam ahead of the World Economic Forum's pandemic-delayed Davos Agenda, which begins Monday.

Economic, gender, and racial inequalities have worsened as over 160 million more people were forced into poverty in the past two years, Oxfam said.

By the numbers: Billionaires' wealth has risen more in the period since the pandemic began than it has in the past 14 years, according to the report, which compiled data from Forbes.

Nine of the 10 richest men are Americans, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Oxfam notes that while the richest men's wealth has increased at a rate of $15,000 per second, inequality has contributed to the death of at least 21,000 people each day — or one person every four seconds.

The big picture: The charity's study comes days after the World Bank released a report that found the gap between rich and poor countries had widened during the pandemic.

Oxfam's report warns that inequality between countries is expected to rise for the first time in a generation, with poorer countries denied access to sufficient COVID-19 vaccines.

The Davos Agenda will discuss issues including pandemic responses and vaccine equity.

What they're saying: "Billionaires have had a terrific pandemic," said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam's executive director, said in a statement accompanying the report.

"Central banks pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets to save the economy, yet much of that has ended up lining the pockets of billionaires riding a stock market boom."

Read the report in full, via DocumentCloud: