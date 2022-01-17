Sign up for our daily briefing

Report: World's 10 richest men doubled wealth during pandemic

Rebecca Falconer

Combination images of billionaires Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIME

The world's 10 wealthiest men have increased their fortunes from $700 billion to $1.5 trillion since early 2020, per a report published Wednesday.

Why it matters: "The incomes of 99% of humanity are worse off because of COVID-19," according to the report, published by anti-poverty charity Oxfam ahead of the World Economic Forum's pandemic-delayed Davos Agenda, which begins Monday.

  • Economic, gender, and racial inequalities have worsened as over 160 million more people were forced into poverty in the past two years, Oxfam said.

By the numbers: Billionaires' wealth has risen more in the period since the pandemic began than it has in the past 14 years, according to the report, which compiled data from Forbes.

  • Nine of the 10 richest men are Americans, including Tesla founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
  • Oxfam notes that while the richest men's wealth has increased at a rate of $15,000 per second, inequality has contributed to the death of at least 21,000 people each day — or one person every four seconds.

The big picture: The charity's study comes days after the World Bank released a report that found the gap between rich and poor countries had widened during the pandemic.

What they're saying: "Billionaires have had a terrific pandemic," said Gabriela Bucher, Oxfam's executive director, said in a statement accompanying the report.

  • "Central banks pumped trillions of dollars into financial markets to save the economy, yet much of that has ended up lining the pockets of billionaires riding a stock market boom."

Read the report in full, via DocumentCloud:

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 33 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Thousands without power as "hazardous" winter storm lashes East Coast

Winter view from Charlotte as winter storm Izzy creates dangerous conditions in Charlotte, N.C. on Jan. 16. Photo: Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A major winter storm was lashing much of the East Coast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages and disrupting travel over the holiday weekend.

The big picture: Heavy snow and ice accumulations are "likely to produce hazardous travel," downed trees and more power outages from the Mid-South to the Northeast, per the National Weather Service. Some parts of the U.S. can expect to see up to a foot of snow through Monday.

Ivana Saric
Updated 4 hours ago - Science

Volcanic eruption in Tonga caused "significant" damage

This satellite image of the eruption on Jan. 15 taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite operated by Japan Meteorological Agency and released by National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT). Photo: NICT via AP

Significant damage has been reported in Tonga following an undersea volcanic eruption on Saturday, which covered the Pacific nation in ash and cut off communication lines.

Driving the news: The eruption triggered tsunami warnings across Tonga's islands and in other regions, including the West Coast of the U.S. and New Zealand.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - World

North Korea launches 4th suspected missile test this month

A news broadcast in Seoul, South Korea, of an apparent North Korean missile test on Monday morning local time. Photo: Jung Yeon-je/AFP via Getty Images

North Korea's military fired "two suspected short-range ballistic missiles" eastward from Pyongyang on Monday morning local time, per South Korean and Japanese officials.

Why it matters: The fourth such launch since Jan. 5 comes days after North Korea's military warned of "stronger" action if the U.S. moved to have more sanctions imposed on the country.

