Inflation hit 7% in December, highest since 1982

Neil Irwin
Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

  • The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.

Why it matters: Higher prices for nearly everything consumers buy are sapping Americans' confidence and causing headaches for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.

By the numbers: December prices spikes were particularly notable for used cars and trucks (3.5%), apparel (1.7%), and food away from home (0.6%)

  • There was some relief for consumers, by contrast, in falling prices for gasoline (-0.5%) and fuel oil (-2.4%)

The good news: Prices rose more slowly in December than earlier in 2021, with the 0.5% surge down from 0.8% in November and 0.9% in October.

The bad news: An 0.5% monthly inflation rate, if sustained for a full year, would work out to 6.2% annual inflation, still far above the 2% the Federal Reserve aims for.

The bottom line: Inflation rates may be down from their 2021 peaks, but remain uncomfortably high, with deep implications for politics and for Americans' sense of well-being.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

White House braces for brutal inflation report

Photo: Courtesy of the White House

The White House is bracing for another bad report Wednesday on inflation — but now expects it to slow down by the end of the year, administration officials tell Axios.

Why it matters: The Biden administration had been labeling price hikes as "transitory." By publicly warning the Consumer Price Index December reading shows inflation will linger through 2022, officials are trying to temper public expectations and minimize the bad-news blow.

Hope King, author of Closer
16 hours ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

Jennifer A. Kingson
Jan 11, 2022 - Economy & Business

Owning is cheaper than renting in much of the U.S.

Expand chart
Data: ATTOM; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Owning a median-priced home is more affordable than the average rent on a three-bedroom property in 58% of the U.S., a new report says.

There's a big city/suburban divide, though: Renting makes more sense in big metropolitan areas, while homeownership wins out in rural areas and suburbs, where property prices are lower.

