Consumer prices rose faster in 2021 than they had in any 12-month period since 1982, according to December numbers released Wednesday that showed the inflationary surge continued at the end of the year.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.5% in December and 7% for the full year. Even excluding volatile energy and food, those numbers were 0.6% and 5.5%.

Why it matters: Higher prices for nearly everything consumers buy are sapping Americans' confidence and causing headaches for the Biden administration and the Federal Reserve.

By the numbers: December prices spikes were particularly notable for used cars and trucks (3.5%), apparel (1.7%), and food away from home (0.6%)

There was some relief for consumers, by contrast, in falling prices for gasoline (-0.5%) and fuel oil (-2.4%)

The good news: Prices rose more slowly in December than earlier in 2021, with the 0.5% surge down from 0.8% in November and 0.9% in October.

The bad news: An 0.5% monthly inflation rate, if sustained for a full year, would work out to 6.2% annual inflation, still far above the 2% the Federal Reserve aims for.

The bottom line: Inflation rates may be down from their 2021 peaks, but remain uncomfortably high, with deep implications for politics and for Americans' sense of well-being.