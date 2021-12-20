Davos 2022 postponed due to Omicron

The World Economic Forum announced Monday it will delay its 2022 global meeting in Davos, Switzerland, until the summer in response to uncertainty over the emergency of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: The annual January meeting has now been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for a second year.

Participants will instead join "State of the World" sessions this winter that will focus on "shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges."

The World Economic Forum did not provide a new date for the delayed meeting but said it is now planned for early summer.

What they're saying: "The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society," World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab said in a statement.

“Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon," he added.

Go deeper ... WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread