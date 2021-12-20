Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-20

Davos 2022 postponed due to Omicron

The 2018 World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Economic Forum announced Monday it will delay its 2022 global meeting in Davos, Switzerland, until the summer in response to uncertainty over the emergency of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Why it matters: The annual January meeting has now been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic for a second year.

  • Participants will instead join "State of the World" sessions this winter that will focus on "shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges."
  • The World Economic Forum did not provide a new date for the delayed meeting but said it is now planned for early summer.

What they're saying: "The deferral of the Annual Meeting will not prevent progress through continued digital convening of leaders from business, government and civil society," World Economic Forum executive chairman Klaus Schwab said in a statement.

  • “Public-private cooperation has moved forward throughout the pandemic and that will continue apace. We look forward to bringing global leaders together in person soon," he added.

Go deeper ... WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

Erin Doherty
Dec 18, 2021 - Health

WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread

People wear face masks as they walk in a pedestrian street in the city of Cologne, Germany, on Dec. 18. Photo: Ina FassBender/AFP

The Omicron variant has been detected in 89 countries and has a "substantial growth advantage" over the Delta variant, the World Health Organization announced.

State of play: COVID-19 cases detected with the newest variant are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, WHO said.

Ivana Saric
22 hours ago - Health

U.S. could see 1 million COVID cases a day, warns retiring NIH director

Francis Collins. Photo: Sarah Silbiger-Pool/Getty Images

The Omicron variant could drive the U.S. toward U.S. hitting a million COVID-19 cases per day if Americans are not vigilant about mitigation strategies, outgoing National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins warned on NPR's "Weekend Edition" Sunday.

Driving the news: The variant has been detected in 89 countries and is driving COVID-19 cases to double every 1.5 to 3 days in areas where there is community spread, according to the World Health Organization.

Axios
Updated 15 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Health: Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19 — Omicron surge pushes elite colleges back into 2020 mode — Fauci: Omicron will drive record COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
  2. Vaccines: Report: CDC overcounts millions of vaccinations — Study: J&J vaccine provides little or no protection against Omicron.
  3. States: Broadway cancels performances due to COVID cases — Ohio National Guard dispatched to hospitals as COVID cases surge.
  4. World: U.K. health minister doesn't rule out new COVID restrictions before Christmas — WHO: Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in places with local spread — Europe tightens COVID restrictions as Omicron spreads.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
