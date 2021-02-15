Bill Cassidy defends voting to convict Trump after backlash

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote an op-ed Sunday outlining his decision to vote to convict former President Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying he did so "because he is guilty."

Why it matters: Cassidy has faced backlash in his home state, with the Republican Party of Louisiana voting unanimously on Saturday to censure him.

What he's saying: Cassidy said in his op-ed for Louisiana newspaper the Advocate said he voted to find Trump guilty because "that's what the facts demand."

"I have no illusions that this is a popular decision," he added. "I made this decision because Americans should not be fed lies about 'massive election fraud.'

"Police should not be left to the mercy of a mob. Mobs should not be inflamed to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power."

Cassidy noted that "even as Vice President Mike Pence was being evacuated to a safe location by Secret Service agents because the mob was approaching the Senate chamber, President Trump was calling Senators trying to block certification."

The big picture: Trump has vowed to make a comeback after the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him on Saturday, and he has the support of many in the GOP — including the Republican Party of Louisiana.