Bill Cassidy defends voting to convict Trump after backlash

Sen. Bill Cassidy in the Senate Reception Room on Capitol Hill on Saturday. Photo: Greg Nash/Pool/Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) wrote an op-ed Sunday outlining his decision to vote to convict former President Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, saying he did so "because he is guilty."

Why it matters: Cassidy has faced backlash in his home state, with the Republican Party of Louisiana voting unanimously on Saturday to censure him.

What he's saying: Cassidy said in his op-ed for Louisiana newspaper the Advocate said he voted to find Trump guilty because "that's what the facts demand."

  • "I have no illusions that this is a popular decision," he added. "I made this decision because Americans should not be fed lies about 'massive election fraud.'
  • "Police should not be left to the mercy of a mob. Mobs should not be inflamed to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power."
  • Cassidy noted that "even as Vice President Mike Pence was being evacuated to a safe location by Secret Service agents because the mob was approaching the Senate chamber, President Trump was calling Senators trying to block certification."

The big picture: Trump has vowed to make a comeback after the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict him on Saturday, and he has the support of many in the GOP — including the Republican Party of Louisiana.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

State GOPs move to punish Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Combination images of Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy and Richard Burr. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images/Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

Some state GOPs have swiftly rebuked Republican senators who voted to find former President Trump guilty of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Driving the news: After the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump, the Republican Party of Louisiana announced Saturday evening that its executive committee had voted "unanimously" to censure Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) for voting to convict Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
Updated Feb 14, 2021 - Politics & Policy

The 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Sen. Susan Collins. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Seven Republicans joined Democrats and Independents in finding Donald Trump "guilty" of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, but the Senate failed to reach the two-thirds majority necessary to convict the former president.

The Republicans who voted to convict included: Sens. Richard Burr (N.C.), Bill Cassidy (La.), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Mitt Romney (Utah), Ben Sasse (Neb.) and Pat Toomey (Pa.).

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
7 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Lindsey Graham voices support for 9/11-style probe into Capitol siege

Graham boards an elevator in the Capitol on Feb. 13. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), an avid Trump supporter who voted to acquit the former president during his second impeachment trial, joined lawmakers' calls for a 9/11-style commission into the Jan. 6 Capitol siege while on "Fox News Sunday."

Why it matters: Momentum has been growing since last month for a bipartisan commission to investigate the lethal attack on the Capitol, and is one of the last ways Congress could attempt to hold Trump accountable for the violence, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow