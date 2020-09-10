1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr defends DOJ action in Trump defamation lawsuit

Attorney General William Barr during an August event at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House asked the Department of Justice to intervene in the defense of President Trump's defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who's accused him of rape, Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Carroll said the DOJ's move to replace Trump's private lawyers in the case showed that he "will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government," to block her. But Barr said the intervention was "a normal application of the law."

What he's saying: "The law is clear. It is done frequently," Barr said during a news conference in Chicago. "And the little tempest that's going on is largely because of the bizarre political environment in which we live."

  • He told "NBC Nightly News" Wednesday evening that it's "not particularly unusual" for the DOJ to intervene.
  • Barr said officials followed the Westfall Act, "which says that if someone is an employee of the executive branch or the legislative, and they are sued for a state tort that occurred in the course of them working for the government — of their duties for the government — then they can have it certified to be moved to federal court, and the United States is then substituted as the party.
"This is done frequently. It's been done for presidents. It's been done for congressmen. The normal process was followed in this particular case."
— Bill Barr

Background: The DOJ and White House said Tuesday that Trump was "acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States" when he said last year that Carroll was "totally lying" about claims that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

DOJ moves to defend Trump in rape accuser E. Jean Carroll's defamation lawsuit

Combination images of E. Jean Carroll and President Trump. Photo: Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Glamour/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The Department of Justice filed a motion notifying a New York State court Tuesday that it intends to replace President Trump's private lawyers to defend him in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

Why it matters: It's highly unusual for the DOJ to intervene in such cases. The department said in its notice that it intervened because Trump was "acting within the scope of his office as President of the United States" when he said last year that Carroll was "totally lying" about claims that he raped her in the mid-1990s.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 27,695,130 — Total deaths: 900,079— Total recoveries: 18,606,083Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,356,310 — Total deaths: 190,649 — Total recoveries: 2,359,111 — Total tests: 83,964,567Map
  3. Politics: Trump aimed to "play it down" with coronavirus response, new Woodward book says.
  4. Health: Coronavirus tests for kids are limited — How a motorcycle rally became a coronavirus super spreading event.
  5. Business: Consumers increased borrowing in July but are still holding back.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. 🎧 Podcast: The politics of a coronavirus vaccine.
Barak Ravid
4 hours ago - World

Kushner: Saudi Arabia will allow any eastbound flight from Israel to use its airspace

Jared Kushner. Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

President Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner said during a conference call with reporters on Wednesday that the Saudi government agreed to allow all eastbound flights from Israel to pass through its airspace, rather than just flights from Israel to the United Arab Emirates.

Why it matters: Although Saudi Arabia did not follow the UAE in normalizing relations with Israel, opening its airspace is a meaningful step that will influence tourism and the economy.

