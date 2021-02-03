In photos: Police officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at Capitol

Sign up for our daily briefing
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in front of the remains of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The remains of U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick were transported in an urn to the building he helped defend during the Jan. 6 insurrection, where a ceremony was held for him Tuesday.
Why it matters: Lying in honor is a final tribute reserved only for private citizens who've provided distinguished service to the U.S. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined congressional leaders and police and others in paying tribute to Sicknick at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night.