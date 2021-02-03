In photos: Police officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at Capitol

The remains of U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick were transported in an urn to the building he helped defend during the Jan. 6 insurrection, where a ceremony was held for him Tuesday.

Why it matters: Lying in honor is a final tribute reserved only for private citizens who've provided distinguished service to the U.S. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined congressional leaders and police and others in paying tribute to Sicknick at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night.

The remains of officer Sicknick arrive at the U.S. Capitol. His remains will lie in honor through Wednesday, and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

U.S. Capitol Police Officers carrying the remains of Sicknick, who died of injuries he sustained when supporters of President Trump broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The scene in the Rotunda of Capitol after the officer's remains arrive. Biden’s tribute to the officer is "in stark contrast to Trump, who never made a public expression of sorrow" over his death, AP notes. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Family members arrive to pay their respects to Sicknick, who's the fifth person to be given the Capitol Rotunda honor, per AP. Photo: Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in front of Sicknick's remains in the Rotunda. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Members of the National Guard pay their to Sicknick. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images