Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

In photos: Police officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor at Capitol

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden in front of the remains of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol Tuesday. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The remains of U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick were transported in an urn to the building he helped defend during the Jan. 6 insurrection, where a ceremony was held for him Tuesday.

Why it matters: Lying in honor is a final tribute reserved only for private citizens who've provided distinguished service to the U.S. President Biden and first lady Jill Biden joined congressional leaders and police and others in paying tribute to Sicknick at the Capitol Rotunda Tuesday night.

The remains of officer Sicknick arrive at the U.S. Capitol. His remains will lie in honor through Wednesday, and then be buried at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police Officers carrying the remains of Sicknick, who died of injuries he sustained when supporters of President Trump broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6. Photographer: Alex Brandon/AP Photo/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The scene in the Rotunda of Capitol after the officer's remains arrive. Biden’s tribute to the officer is "in stark contrast to Trump, who never made a public expression of sorrow" over his death, AP notes. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Family members arrive to pay their respects to Sicknick, who's the fifth person to be given the Capitol Rotunda honor, per AP. Photo: Leah Millis-Pool/Getty Images
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in front of Sicknick's remains in the Rotunda. Photo: Erin Schaff/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Members of the National Guard pay their to Sicknick. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
A photograph of the late officer in the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 hours ago - Science

In photos: Major winter storm dumps heavy snow across Northeast

The scene in New York City's Times Square on Feb. 1. After lashing the Midwest and parts of California earlier, the storm system moved into the Northeast overnight, affecting some 70 million people. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

The first major winter storm of 2021 was lashing much of the Eastern U.S. over Monday night, with up to 30 inches of snow falling in some places.

The big picture: COVID-19 vaccination sites and schools closed across the Northeast, including in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York City, where the outdoor subway service was suspended. New Jersey's Transit also paused its bus and rail operations. Hundreds of flights were canceled or delayed in NYC, Philadelphia and Boston. At least three deaths have been attributed to the storm in Pennsylvania, per AP.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Off the rails: Episode library

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The first line of the Axios Manifesto is "Audience First." That's why we created our unique Smart Brevity style to get you smarter, faster, on topics that matter. But it also means we won't shy away from important stories that are worthy of more detail and more of your time, like our Deep Dives, Axios Investigates and now this deeply reported series, "Off the rails.” 

If you're in a hurry, check out the highlights:

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Shawna Chen
5 hours ago - World

In photos: Biden admin denounces Myanmar military "coup" as protests spread in Asia

A Myanmar migrant holds up a poster with the image of Min Aung Hlaing, commander-in-chief of the Myanmar armed forces, in a demonstration outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden administration on Tuesday called the military seizure of power in Myanmar and detainment of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi a coup d'etat as pro-democracy groups protested across Asia.

Driving the news: The official designation will open a broader review of U.S. assistance programs to the Southeast Asian country, which was under military rule before becoming a civilian-led democracy in 2011.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow