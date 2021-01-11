Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Biden's plan to calm nation

A hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries following the siege, passes the Capitol today. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images

With America boiling, President-elect Biden plans to avoid stoking anger over the Capitol siege, and instead he'll focus his public comments this week on combating the coronavirus, advisers tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden staked his campaign on uniting America across cultural and political divides. While House Democrats pursue Impeachment II, he plans to keep talking to the whole country.

Advisers are urging Biden to steer clear of the impeachment debate and keep the above-the-fray position he staked out Friday, when he said it was up to Congress.

  • After speaking about the violence twice last week, he hit pause for the weekend and didn't address the riot.
  • His major public event for the week is a Thursday speech on COVID.

Alayna TreeneAlexi McCammondKadia Goba
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

House expected to introduce articles of impeachment next week

Speaker Pelosi. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The House is planning to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump as early as Monday, several sources familiar with the Democrats' plans tell Axios.

What they're saying: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement Friday night that if Trump doesn't immediately resign: "I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment."

Axios
Updated Jan 8, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Trump will skip Biden inauguration

Trump and Biden shake hands at Trump's 2017 inauguration. Photo: Jonathan Newton /The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump tweeted on Friday that he will not be attending President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.

Why it matters: It's a break from tradition that comes as Trump faces massive backlash over the storming of the U.S. Capitol by a mob of his supporters.

Axios
Updated 10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Toomey calls on Trump to resign: "It's the best path forward"

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday he believes President Trump should resign, following his comment to Fox News on Saturday that he believes the president "committed impeachable offenses" over his actions before, during and after Wednesday's deadly siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Why it matters: Toomey's comments come as some Republicans have signaled they may be open to the possibility of removing Trump from office over Wednesday's riot. He is the second Republican senator to call on Trump to resign, following Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

