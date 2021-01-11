With America boiling, President-elect Biden plans to avoid stoking anger over the Capitol siege, and instead he'll focus his public comments this week on combating the coronavirus, advisers tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden staked his campaign on uniting America across cultural and political divides. While House Democrats pursue Impeachment II, he plans to keep talking to the whole country.

Advisers are urging Biden to steer clear of the impeachment debate and keep the above-the-fray position he staked out Friday, when he said it was up to Congress.