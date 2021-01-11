Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
A hearse carrying the casket of Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries following the siege, passes the Capitol today. Photo: Al Drago/Getty Images
With America boiling, President-elect Biden plans to avoid stoking anger over the Capitol siege, and instead he'll focus his public comments this week on combating the coronavirus, advisers tell Axios.
Why it matters: Biden staked his campaign on uniting America across cultural and political divides. While House Democrats pursue Impeachment II, he plans to keep talking to the whole country.
Advisers are urging Biden to steer clear of the impeachment debate and keep the above-the-fray position he staked out Friday, when he said it was up to Congress.
- After speaking about the violence twice last week, he hit pause for the weekend and didn't address the riot.
- His major public event for the week is a Thursday speech on COVID.